Fire Emblem Engage has been widely praised at launch, but it seems the day one update may have introduced one minor issue tied to the title's cooperative multiplayer Relay Trials mode. As highlighted by Nintendo's official customer support social media account, the gaming giant is aware of player reports and is "currently investigating" the problem.

As explained by Siliconera, the issue occurs when selecting "take over" after "random" in the Relay Trials. When selecting "take over" - it will come up with the current message "no data to take over". Here's a rough translation of Nintendo's customer support tweet:

"We have received an inquiry about "There is no data that can be transferred" even if you select "Random" in "Transfer" in "Fire Emblem Engage". We are currently investigating, so please wait for further information. We apologize for the inconvenience."

To minimise the likelihood of this issue, the best way to go about this apparently is to manually input a code when joining the Relay Trials mode. Here's a bit more about this mode from our Nintendo Life review: