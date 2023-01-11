AGDQ 2023 is underway right now, and if you haven't been watching it already, you've been missing some cracking speedruns from the very best runners in the world. And yesterday, a brand new world record was set for Super Mario Galaxy 2 at the charity speedrunning event.

The new record was set by Jhay — who actually broke his own world record by 4.4 seconds. Now the record sits at 2:54:51.33 in the Any% (With Bank). What does Any% (With Bank) actually mean? It's a particular category that means you don't have to do or collect everything, just simply beat the game, but the only requirement is that you need to use the Bank Toad to unlock the final galaxy.

pic.twitter.com/vQgCluJ9rP In case you missed it or want to see it again (who wouldn't??), BIG GGs to @NotImJhay for getting the WR in Super Mario Galaxy 2! GGs to HardcoreGaming, @SuperT302 , and MutantsAbyss for the great race as well, whew! #AGDQ2023 January 10, 2023

What makes this record even more impressive is not only was Jhay playing the game in front of a live audience in the tens of thousands on the GDQ Twitch (the event is remote), but Jhay got the record while racing three other Super Mario Galaxy 2 speedrunners — MutantsAbyss, HardcoreGaming, and SuperViperT302.

It's safe to say that Jhay, who's from Wales and already holds 7/9 world records in both Super Mario Galaxy and the sequel, is pretty happy with himself going by this tweet. We don't blame him for celebrating.





I HAVE PEAKED IN LIFE



GALAXY FOREVER 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 I JUST GOT WR LIVE AT GDQ IN FRONT OF 80K PEOPLE HOW IN THE ACTUAL UNIVERSEI HAVE PEAKED IN LIFEGALAXY FOREVER 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 pic.twitter.com/N6wGvpmeEm January 11, 2023

The whole nearly 3-hour speedrun race is worth watching as all four runners demonstrate some incredible skills and techniques. You can watch the speedrun over on Twitch (where the embed should be time-stamped), and we'll update this post with the YouTube link when it's been uploaded!

