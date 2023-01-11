It's quite a busy start to the year for the Switch with games like Fire Emblem Engage and classic Persona titles releasing next week. One other game to be on the lookout for towards the end of the month is SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake.

To help build some excitement around this new adventure, THQ Nordic and Nickelodeon have today released a brand-new trailer previewing SpongeBob and his friends coming together on their cosmic adventure. Here's the backstory from the PR:

"A vial of magic Bubble Soap is given to SpongeBob and Patrick by the mysterious fortune teller Kassandra, what could possibly go wrong? They bubble up too many wishes and what seemed like harmless fun turns into a cosmic catastrophe: the very fabric of reality unravels and magical WishWorlds open up everywhere! With many of SpongeBob's friends being sucked into these strange worlds, your favorite sponge must don various cosmic costumes to travel to the WishWorlds and bring back his friends to restore Bikini Bottom. But beware, Kassandra may not be the helping hand she claims to be..."

In this new trailer, you'll be able to see SpongeBob and Patrick, his house snail Gary, Sandy, Squid-ward and some other familiar faces. What's even better is that they're all voiced by the original voice actors!

Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Pre-orders for SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake are now available for € 39.99 / $ 39.99 / £ 34.99 (or your regional equivalent). If you place a pre-order, you'll score a costume pack for free. This will be made available separately at launch for € 9.99 / $ 9.99 / £ 7.99. There's also a BFF edition, priced at € 249.99 / $ 249.99 / £ 219.99. Learn more in our previous post: