Bayonetta 3 isn't the only Switch game to receive an update today, it seems the Atlus title Persona 5 Royal has also been bumped up to a new build.

It's not all that much, but Version 1.02 appears to iron out some annoying bugs that may or may not have been impacting your own experience. First, it fixes an issue where the screen dims during gameplay, and the second fix resolves a network error occurring under specific conditions (via Nintendo Everything).

Since Persona 5 Royal arrived on the Switch, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5 and PC last year, it's already generated more than one million sales. If you've not already given the game a go on Nintendo's platform, we highly recommend it: