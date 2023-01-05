A new year means a whole batch of new events to come our way in Pokémon GO. This time around, January is kicking off with the Twinkling Fantasy event which will see the game shift its focus to Dragon- and Fairy-Types from 10th January at 8am to 16th January 10pm (local time).

Amongst the usual Raid Battles and Egg exclusives, the event will see the game debut of both Mega Salamence and Shiny Dedenne - yep, we imagine that the latter of which will be as adorable as you think. There are also new Event Bonuses and fresh Featured Attacks to be had across the week, the full details of which you can find in the following information from the Pokémon GO site.

Pokémon GO Twinkling Fantasy Event

Wild Encounters

Bagon*

Clefable

Clefairy*

Dedenne*

Deino*

Dratini*

Goomy

Jigglypuff*

Marill*

Noibat*

Ralts*

Togetic*

Vibrava

* Shiny variant available

Collection Challenge

Twinkling Fantasy will see a brand new Collection Challenge become available during the event. Completing this challenge will earn you a variety of rewards including 50 Salamence Mega Energy, a Charged TM and a Fast TM.

Field Research Encounters

Completing Field Research Tasks during the event will grant you encounters with the following Pokémon:

Bagon*

Clefairy*

Dedenne*

Dratini*

Goomy

*Shiny variant available

Raids

The Twinkling Fantasy event will bring with it a new roster of Raids divided, as usual, between One-Star, Three-Star, Five-Star and Mega categories. You will be able to encounter the following Pokémon in each, all of which have a shiny variant available:

One-Star Raids

Axew

Deino

Jigglypuff

Marill

Three-Star Raids

Dedenne

Druddigon

Mawile

Five-Star Raids

Zekrom

Mega Raids

Mega Salamence

Featured Attacks

Any Zekrom caught between 10th January at 10am and 18th January at 10am (local time) will know the featured attack Fusion Bolt. This Electric-Type move grants 90 power in Trainer Battles and 140 power in Gyms and Raids.

Event Bonuses



The following event bonuses will be available during the Twinkling Fantasy:

2× XP for successfully catching Pokémon with Nice Throws, Great Throws, and Excellent Throws

Additional Candy for successfully catching Pokémon with Nice Throws, Great Throws, and Excellent Throws

Increased chance for Trainers level 31 and up to receive Candy XL for successfully catching Pokémon with Nice Throws, Great Throws, and Excellent Throws

What are you the most excited to see in the Twinkling Fantasy event? Let us know in the comments!