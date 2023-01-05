A new year means a whole batch of new events to come our way in Pokémon GO. This time around, January is kicking off with the Twinkling Fantasy event which will see the game shift its focus to Dragon- and Fairy-Types from 10th January at 8am to 16th January 10pm (local time).
Amongst the usual Raid Battles and Egg exclusives, the event will see the game debut of both Mega Salamence and Shiny Dedenne - yep, we imagine that the latter of which will be as adorable as you think. There are also new Event Bonuses and fresh Featured Attacks to be had across the week, the full details of which you can find in the following information from the Pokémon GO site.
Pokémon GO Twinkling Fantasy Event
Wild Encounters
- Bagon*
- Clefable
- Clefairy*
- Dedenne*
- Deino*
- Dratini*
- Goomy
- Jigglypuff*
- Marill*
- Noibat*
- Ralts*
- Togetic*
- Vibrava
* Shiny variant available
Collection Challenge
Twinkling Fantasy will see a brand new Collection Challenge become available during the event. Completing this challenge will earn you a variety of rewards including 50 Salamence Mega Energy, a Charged TM and a Fast TM.
Field Research Encounters
Completing Field Research Tasks during the event will grant you encounters with the following Pokémon:
- Bagon*
- Clefairy*
- Dedenne*
- Dratini*
- Goomy
*Shiny variant available
Raids
The Twinkling Fantasy event will bring with it a new roster of Raids divided, as usual, between One-Star, Three-Star, Five-Star and Mega categories. You will be able to encounter the following Pokémon in each, all of which have a shiny variant available:
One-Star Raids
- Axew
- Deino
- Jigglypuff
- Marill
Three-Star Raids
- Dedenne
- Druddigon
- Mawile
Five-Star Raids
- Zekrom
Mega Raids
- Mega Salamence
Featured Attacks
Any Zekrom caught between 10th January at 10am and 18th January at 10am (local time) will know the featured attack Fusion Bolt. This Electric-Type move grants 90 power in Trainer Battles and 140 power in Gyms and Raids.
Event Bonuses
The following event bonuses will be available during the Twinkling Fantasy:
- 2× XP for successfully catching Pokémon with Nice Throws, Great Throws, and Excellent Throws
- Additional Candy for successfully catching Pokémon with Nice Throws, Great Throws, and Excellent Throws
- Increased chance for Trainers level 31 and up to receive Candy XL for successfully catching Pokémon with Nice Throws, Great Throws, and Excellent Throws
What are you the most excited to see in the Twinkling Fantasy event? Let us know in the comments!
[source pokemongolive.com]
Man, the designs of many of the modern Pokemon are just total meh imo.
