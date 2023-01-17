Last year, you might remember that the hit anime Made in Abyss finally made the jump to the video game world. Made in Abyss: Binary Star Falling into Darkness may have launched to lacklustre reviews, but improvements are coming to the game today thanks to a new update, Spike Chunsoft has announced.
The publisher shared the patch notes for version 1.0.3 today on its Japanese website, and there's a pretty notable change coming to the game. Deep in Abyss mode — the game's second mode where you create your own character and play through a brand new story — is now available from the start! That means you no longer have to complete Hello Abyss mode in order to access it. And we much preferred Deep in Abyss mode to the game's story mode, Hello Abyss.