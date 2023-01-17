No more "working for the good stuff", then, as we can dive in right out of the gate! Otherwise, this patch fixes a few balancing issues and bugs, so it's a lot of the usual stuff. But this one big change should make the game more inviting for those looking for a fun action RPG.

Here are the full patch notes from Spike Chunsoft (via Google Translate):

Patch 1.0.3, 17th January 2023



We have released the update data for the PS4/Nintendo Switch version of "Made in Abyss: Binary Star Falling into Darkness". We apologize for the inconvenience, but we ask that you apply the updated data. Patch 1.0.3 includes the following updates:

Update details

・The release condition for Deep in Abyss mode has been abolished, and two modes can be played from the beginning.

・Adjusted the balance of reappearing enemies.

・Fixed an issue where the attack would sometimes not hit the enemy.

・Fixed a bug that occurred when items were thrown away while crouching.

・The judgment of input timing during some events has been relaxed.

・Fixed a bug where the ending could be seen multiple times after clearing "DEEP IN ABYSS".

・Fixed a bug where the effect of “Gas Ball Spore” did not wear off.

・Adjusted the recipe of "Karashi Manju".

- Fixed text bugs.

・Other minor bugs have been fixed.

[source spike-chunsoft.co.jp]