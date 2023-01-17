Made in Abyss
Image: Spike Chunsoft

Last year, you might remember that the hit anime Made in Abyss finally made the jump to the video game world. Made in Abyss: Binary Star Falling into Darkness may have launched to lacklustre reviews, but improvements are coming to the game today thanks to a new update, Spike Chunsoft has announced.

The publisher shared the patch notes for version 1.0.3 today on its Japanese website, and there's a pretty notable change coming to the game. Deep in Abyss mode — the game's second mode where you create your own character and play through a brand new story — is now available from the start! That means you no longer have to complete Hello Abyss mode in order to access it. And we much preferred Deep in Abyss mode to the game's story mode, Hello Abyss.

No more "working for the good stuff", then, as we can dive in right out of the gate! Otherwise, this patch fixes a few balancing issues and bugs, so it's a lot of the usual stuff. But this one big change should make the game more inviting for those looking for a fun action RPG.

Here are the full patch notes from Spike Chunsoft (via Google Translate):

Patch 1.0.3, 17th January 2023

We have released the update data for the PS4/Nintendo Switch version of "Made in Abyss: Binary Star Falling into Darkness". We apologize for the inconvenience, but we ask that you apply the updated data. Patch 1.0.3 includes the following updates:

Update details
・The release condition for Deep in Abyss mode has been abolished, and two modes can be played from the beginning.
・Adjusted the balance of reappearing enemies.
・Fixed an issue where the attack would sometimes not hit the enemy.
・Fixed a bug that occurred when items were thrown away while crouching.
・The judgment of input timing during some events has been relaxed.
・Fixed a bug where the ending could be seen multiple times after clearing "DEEP IN ABYSS".
・Fixed a bug where the effect of “Gas Ball Spore” did not wear off.
・Adjusted the recipe of "Karashi Manju".
- Fixed text bugs.
・Other minor bugs have been fixed.

Are you a Made in Abyss fan? Will you be returning to the game with this new update? Let us know!

[source spike-chunsoft.co.jp]