Here's some official info from Square Enix:
"Life is Strange 2 is a narrative-adventure in which your decisions influence both the game’s story and characters. You play as sixteen-year-old Sean Diaz, a normal kid growing up in the suburbs of Seattle. After your younger brother Daniel’s telekinetic powers are unleashed by a traumatic incident, you are forced to abandon your home and flee from the police. As a big brother, you are solely responsible for not only Daniel’s safety, shelter, and wellbeing – but also how he grows to harness his power as you travel across the USA in an attempt to cross the border into Mexico.
"Experience life on the road and the new, interesting, and sometimes dangerous people and situations you encounter when you step off the beaten path.
"Join the Diaz brothers for the journey of a lifetime on Nintendo Switch– the choices you make along this trip will define them forever."
Will you be picking up Life is Strange 2 when it launches next month? Tell us in the comments below!
