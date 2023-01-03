Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Many game companies are jumping straight into the announcements this year and this includes Koei Tecmo. Just a few days ago it lifted the lid on the new Type-Moon project, Fate/Samurai Remnant.

This title, based on the popular anime game series, will be arriving on the Nintendo Switch at some point in 2023 and takes on the form of an action RPG. It's being created in collaboration with Aniplex.

When we learn more about this one, we'll be sure to let you know. What do you think of the above trailer? Comment down below.