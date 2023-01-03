Many game companies are jumping straight into the announcements this year and this includes Koei Tecmo. Just a few days ago it lifted the lid on the new Type-Moon project, Fate/Samurai Remnant.
This title, based on the popular anime game series, will be arriving on the Nintendo Switch at some point in 2023 and takes on the form of an action RPG. It's being created in collaboration with Aniplex.
When we learn more about this one, we'll be sure to let you know. What do you think of the above trailer? Comment down below.
[source koeitecmoamerica.com]
Comments (8)
@Snatcher this cannot be a coincidence right?
Only playing if My Waifu Astofolo is in the game
Article is misleading, there is no anime called Fate/Samurai Remnant. An the majority of the Fate animes are adaptations of games.
@EaglyTheKawaiiShika ayo WTH? Lmao!
I liked the first game on Switch so I may see what this one is about.
@Snatcher we wished it into being. If Astofolo is actually in the game I think my brain will break
@EaglyTheKawaiiShika but I need a working version of you tho ):
@Snatcher I will recover eventually seriously though quite the coincidence. And after doing way to much research into him you can play as him in the console muso game Fate/EXTELLA LINK. Which I am not buying as a bit for $50
https://www.pushsquare.com/reviews/ps4/fateextella_link
https://www.nintendolife.com/reviews/nintendo-switch/fateextella_link
Tap here to load 8 comments
Leave A Comment
Hold on there, you need to login to post a comment...