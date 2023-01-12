We're almost halfway through the first month of 2023, and that means it's nearly amiibo time! Yes, following on from a release confirmation at the end of last year, this week marks the arrival of the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Kazuya (Tekken) and Sephiroth (Final Fantasy VII) amiibo.
While they're both due out on 13th January, if you take a quick look on social media and other platforms like Reddit, you might have already seen how some collectors have already got their hands on them thanks to early pre-order deliveries. Here are some of the ones we've spotted in the wild so far:
It seems these amiibo are already popping up in-store as well, but from what we've heard they can't be sold until 13th January. Kazuya and Sephiroth are part of the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate DLC Fighter Waves and will be followed by the release of Pyra and Mythra (Xenoblade Chronicles 2 amiibo) at some point later this year.
Will you be adding these latest Smash amiibo to your own collection? Have you been lucky enough to secure yours early? Tell us in the comments.
Comments (7)
European My Nintendo Store: Damn, we better get started!
Just got my shipping notice from GameStop. The Pyra/Mythra amiibos are the ones I really want. These amiibos seem to be plentiful because they’re so easy to get, which is a good thing. I seem to notice more Animal Crossing amiibo cards (all series) as well. The Monster Hunter ones were a bit more difficult.
It looks pretty good. I love it. One from Tekken one from Final Fantasy. Amiibo is great thing. 13 January there are almost here.
new games still bother with amiibo? i think maybe splatoon3 did.
Soon... the smash collection will be finally complete!!!
They should also do cards to combat the bootlegging. Oh nevermind nintendo doesn't listen to customers silly me lol
As someone who unboxes his amiibo, I wish he didn't have that wing. That's gonna take up so much more shelf space.
