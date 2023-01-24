After receiving a meaty update in the free Advanced Edition drop last summer, Subset Games' Into The Breach has continued to be a mainstay of our turn-based tactics playtime. According to a recent post from the developers on the game's Reddit forum, a new update will soon be dropping into the game, bringing various bug fixes and improvements our way (thanks, Nintendo Everything).

In amongst these changes are tweaks to some of the in-game achievements ("Let's Walk" and "Pacifist"), improved visibility on certain tiles and a Switch-specific change that allows for greater touchscreen control — one of the best additions to the game, if you ask us.

The ver.1.2.88 update will be rolling out on Steam first of all, before making the leap over to Switch in the coming weeks. For all of the details on what the latest edition entails, check out the full patch notes below:

Into the Breach ver.1.2.88 (coming soon)

-Fixed cloning Power Cores exploit involving the Store's undo option

-Fixed repair platform exploit for achievements involving healing and using 'undo move'

-Plasmodia, Spider, and Blobber bosses will correctly take damage from Void Shocker

-Kills from the Void Shocker will correctly trigger on-death effects and XP

-Frame Limiting setting and End Turn Confirmation setting fixed

-Alpha Vek icon restored (important for colorblind mode) for some of the new enemies

-Removed Earth Mover / Mine Bots from the Attack Order display. They do not have queued attacks, so any positional order is misleading.

-Restored Terrain Icons in situations where Fire may be obscuring other tile information (Conveyor Belts, Cracked, etc.)

-Using Enrage Shot to make an enemy attack a blank space will now appropriately trigger Void Shocker

-Logic for determining if a tile is "dangerous" has been improved to account for units being pushed. This is helpful for Enemy AI, Pod Placement, and more.

-Enemies should no longer spawn behind the player on the Forest Fire mission (rare issue)

-Earth Mover's tile will can no longer start as Cracked

-Possible fix: Game could hang when it could not find a place for pawns to spawn

-"Let's Walk" achievement will only count enemies now (as described in the text)

-"Minor" enemies will no longer count towards the "Pacifist" achievement (making it easier)

-Fixed bugs around Networked Shielding to make it more consistent

-ACID will now remove Vek Mites even if the pilot has Thick Skin

-Fix for extremely rare cases of Vek corpses being pushed when they should not be

-Fixed numerous bugs around the weapon effect preview UI

-Wind Torrent push-ordering has been modified to make outcomes more consistent with the effect preview

-Minor text / UI issues fixed

Mod Helpers:

-Pilot skill "blacklist" is now a part of the scripts

-Blank "modloader.lua" file is now in the script file to help with mod loadings

-Added "GetFTLPilots" to pilots.lua for generating the Secret Pod pilot list.

-Added access to Pawn:SetBoosted(bool) for the scripts Mobile Specific:

-Integrated new Netflix software update to improve stability and Netflix login issues

-Enabled the option to disable "Stretch Scaling" on mobile / tablet platforms

-Minor UI issues fixed Switch Specific:

-Developer Console fixed and will function as expected (three finger swipe to open + closes after entering a console command)

We don't have a precise date for when the update will be dropping onto Switch, though the post does state that it will be coming "in the next couple of weeks". We will be sure to keep you updated on when the changes have been put in place.

Are you still playing Into the Breach? Drop into the comments below to let us know!