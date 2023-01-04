We're a few days into 2023 now, but many places are still looking back at last year's biggest and best games. And review aggregate site Metacritic is joining in, compiling multiple lists based on compiled reviews from multiple publications.
Today, the site has revealed the Switch's best-reviewed games of 2022. The top 40 has some real big hitters like Triangle Strategy, Pokémon Legends: Arceus, Splatoon 3, and Kirby and the Forgotten Land, and there's a real juicy mix of indies too like Beacon Pines (which one of us in particular really loved and wrote about), Infernax, and Citizen Sleeper.
But the top ten, in particular, is an interesting blend of long-awaited ports and indie darlings, with only one Nintendo Switch exclusive making the cut and only two games scoring above 90 — both ports.
So, without further ado, here are the ten highest-rated Nintendo Switch games of 2022 based on Metacritic (with their aggregate score in brackets):
10. The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe (87)
9. 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim (88)
8. Cuphead - The Delicious Last Course (88)
7. Tunic (88)
6. Neon White (88)
5. Atari 50: The Anniversary Celebration (89)
4. NieR:Automata The End of YoRHa Edition (89)
3. Xenoblade Chronicles 3 (89)
2. Persona 5 Royal (94)
1. Portal: Companion Collection (96)
All fantastic games — which multiple critics all agreed on, hence the high overall scores! You can check out the full top 40 list on Metacritic.
Do you agree with the list? Let us know in the comments!
[source metacritic.com]
To be honest I agree with Portal taking the top spot, the game is amazing even if it's an old port.
Wish this would push Valve to make Portal a physical, as I do love both games
Tunic made the list!
Tunic was my indie game of the year, didn’t even know what the Metacritic score was. I’m still thinking about the game months later, couldn’t recommend it enough.
It's so awesome to see Xenoblade Chronicles 3 on this list. What an amazing game with great gameplay and an emotional and heartwarming story. So incredible to see this epic and awesome series finally getting the recognition and appeal that it deserves.
Played so many great 1st and 2nd party games on the switch this year, but a bit disappointing for only one exclusive in the top 10.
Wild, only one first party game. That probably doesn't happen too often.
Love xenoblade 3 but it had quite abit of plotholes issues hopefully the new dlc story which is suppose to conclude the klaus arc will bring in characters from 1 and 2 besides melia and nya which they will team up with noah and his friends against the true threat thats behind it all.
Almost none of them are even exclusives though. Unless we're counting reviews of the switch versions only
I don't agree with or find the list useful for helping me pick out what games I'll buy, but I'm glad others do.
At the same time, I wish there was a review site that reflected my interest in Nintendo. I feel like what makes Nintendo different has been getting more and more lost over the years since Iwata passed away.
Is this list of games any different than the types of games you find on other consoles?
For me:
I loved Kirby & Switch Sports this year and am still playing Switch Sports online weekly. I played a lot of the new DLC for Mario Kart.
My son and I played through Rogue Heroes.
My kids an I continued our 4+ year play of Spelunker Party.
My kids and wife kept Animal Crossing going.
Beyond that?
Portal and STanley Parable need physical editions. Hopefully we see them in Limited Run's E3 show. (I would say Tunic too but that surely has one planned. Surely.)
13 Sentinels and Nier are gonna be on my radar for a while but I’m really interested in both of them.
I didn’t realize Nier and Atari 50 were so well reviewed.
Surprised Atari 50 scored so highly, sounded like a nice historical review of the era, but with limited gameplay appeal.
Nevertheless, everything on that Top 10 is either in my collection or on my 'buy physical as and when available at my price' list.
Am I missing out by not playing Persona? I know it gets rave reviews but I'm just not feeling another super-anime 100+ hr JRPG involving teens/young adults. Ironic that I say that considering I spent most of my time last year playing XC3 and it was my GOTY for 2022. For now, I'm chilling with a first run in Hollow Knight before Zelda TOTK and Silksong come out.
I'm definitely getting Atari 50 soon, I just had to find a good price for it.
Portal for Switch should really include the DLC that was designed specifically for PS Move... it was called Portal 2 In Motion.
Should work great with JoyCon.
13 Sentinels is a brilliant game. Absolutely fantastic story with a better than expected simple RTS element. Blew my mind when I played it on the PS4 and it's a game I'd love to forget to play again for the first time.
@jump And this version in particular is the best as it runs better than it did on any console and motion aiming makes a HUGE difference in gameplay making it way more fun (at least for me).
