We're a few days into 2023 now, but many places are still looking back at last year's biggest and best games. And review aggregate site Metacritic is joining in, compiling multiple lists based on compiled reviews from multiple publications.

Today, the site has revealed the Switch's best-reviewed games of 2022. The top 40 has some real big hitters like Triangle Strategy, Pokémon Legends: Arceus, Splatoon 3, and Kirby and the Forgotten Land, and there's a real juicy mix of indies too like Beacon Pines (which one of us in particular really loved and wrote about), Infernax, and Citizen Sleeper.

But the top ten, in particular, is an interesting blend of long-awaited ports and indie darlings, with only one Nintendo Switch exclusive making the cut and only two games scoring above 90 — both ports.

So, without further ado, here are the ten highest-rated Nintendo Switch games of 2022 based on Metacritic (with their aggregate score in brackets):

10. The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe (87)

9. 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim (88)

8. Cuphead - The Delicious Last Course (88)

7. Tunic (88)

6. Neon White (88)

5. Atari 50: The Anniversary Celebration (89)

4. NieR:Automata The End of YoRHa Edition (89)

3. Xenoblade Chronicles 3 (89)

2. Persona 5 Royal (94)

1. Portal: Companion Collection (96)

All fantastic games — which multiple critics all agreed on, hence the high overall scores! You can check out the full top 40 list on Metacritic.

Do you agree with the list? Let us know in the comments!