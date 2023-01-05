Following on from the release of Bubble Bobble at the end of December, Hamster has now officially unveiled its first Arcade Archives release of 2023.

This time it's Namco's classic arcade space shooter Galaga. This title was first released in 1981 and is a sequel to the 1979 release Galaxian (previously released on the eShop in November last year). In this follow-up, your task is to once again shoot every alien in sight. The sequel to Galaga (Gaplus) was also released on Switch last year.

"Distribution of "Arcade Archives Galaga" has started. A masterpiece of shooting games released by Namco in 1981. ACA in 2023 opens with Galaga! Please enjoy it."

Like all other entries in Hamster's Arcade Archives series, this one also "faithfully" reproduces the classic arcade experience. It comes with modern enhancements - including additional settings that allow players to tinker with the difficulty, display type, and much more. Here are some screenshots from Nintendo's official website:

When it does go live on the eShop, it'll set you back $7.99 USD or your regional equivalent. Excited about this one? What other classics would you like to see Hamster revive in 2023? Let us know in the comments.