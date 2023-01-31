One of the most popular collaborations to have come to Fortnite is recent months is Dragon Ball. Kicking off in August of last year, the event brought Son Goku and Vegeta amongst other characters to the Island and also added the since-vaulted Kamehameha and Nimbus Cloud items. Those who missed out on the collab last time around will be pleased to know that the anime series is boarding the Battle Bus once again starting from today.

Alongside the return of the two aforementioned items and the series-themed 'Dragon Ball Adventure Island', the collab also brings with it new Weekly Quests and Rewards as well as the game debut of Son Gohan and Piccolo outfits. There is also, of course, the return of the Dragon Ball emotes, which you can see a teaser of in the following tweet:





For a more detailed look at everything that is coming to the game as a part of the event, you can head over to the recent Fortnite blog post or check out the following from Epic Games:

RETURNING GAMEPLAY

Throughout each match in Fortnite Battle Royale and Zero Build, the Kamehameha and Nimbus Cloud (Kintoun) items will fall from the sky in capsules from Capsule Corp. These two items will remain in Battle Royale and Zero Build until v23.40.

DRAGON BALL ADVENTURE ISLAND

Made by creator team Vysena Studios, the Dragon Ball Adventure Island features iconic locations from the show to explore as well as the open PvP battle arena. Dragon Ball Adventure Island can be accessed from either the Discover screen or island code 5642-8525-5429.

NEW QUESTS & REWARDS

Starting January 31 at 9 AM ET, complete a Dragon Ball-themed Weekly Quest on this island to unlock the Gohan Beast Spray. Starting February 7 at 9 AM ET, complete another Dragon Ball-themed Weekly Quest to unlock the Orange Piccolo Spray!

ITEM SHOP UNLEASHED

While wielding great powers on the Battle Royale Island or collecting Dragon Balls in Dragon Ball Adventure Island, venture as Dragon Team members Son Gohan or Piccolo. These new Outfits — and their matching accessories — are available in the Item Shop starting now!

The event has landed in Fortnite today and looks to be sticking around at least until the upcoming v.23.40 update.

Will you be picking up any of the new goodies? Blast your thoughts in the comments below!