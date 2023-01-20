Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

First 4 Figures have put out some absolutely stunning Nintendo statues in the past, and this latest one is just as impressive. It's a brand new "high-quality PVC" Mario Kart collectible.

"Everything you know and love" about the Mario Kart series has apparently been brought to life in this statue - with small but significant details like fabric and stitching on Mario's red cap, to the smoke coming off the spinning wheels of his kart.

This statue is expected to release around Q2 2023 and you can pre-order right now for the "early bird price" of $165 USD (or your regional equivalent). Here's a closer look at the exclusive edition, which comes with an expanded base and LED light-up function:

Here's what else you can expect from the exclusive edition:

Product Size: Statue including base: H: 8.7" / 22cmW: 11.8" / 30cmD: 11.8" / 30cmWEIGHT: 1.58kg

Exquisitely detailed PVC statue of Mario

Pose inspired by the video games

Round black base with finishing line and racetrack details

LED function for the base (Static Mode only)

Limited edition numbering on the bottom of the base and packaging

Authentication Card

Rechargeable battery with USB-C Cable

Special Premium deluxe box packaging

Will you be adding this one to your collection? Comment down below.

