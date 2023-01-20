First 4 Figures have put out some absolutely stunning Nintendo statues in the past, and this latest one is just as impressive. It's a brand new "high-quality PVC" Mario Kart collectible.
"Everything you know and love" about the Mario Kart series has apparently been brought to life in this statue - with small but significant details like fabric and stitching on Mario's red cap, to the smoke coming off the spinning wheels of his kart.
This statue is expected to release around Q2 2023 and you can pre-order right now for the "early bird price" of $165 USD (or your regional equivalent). Here's a closer look at the exclusive edition, which comes with an expanded base and LED light-up function:
Here's what else you can expect from the exclusive edition:
Product Size: Statue including base: H: 8.7" / 22cmW: 11.8" / 30cmD: 11.8" / 30cmWEIGHT: 1.58kg
- Exquisitely detailed PVC statue of Mario
- Pose inspired by the video games
- Round black base with finishing line and racetrack details
- LED function for the base (Static Mode only)
- Limited edition numbering on the bottom of the base and packaging
- Authentication Card
- Rechargeable battery with USB-C Cable
- Special Premium deluxe box packaging
Will you be adding this one to your collection? Comment down below.
Please note that some external links on this page are affiliate links, which means if you click them and make a purchase we may receive a small percentage of the sale. Please read our FTC Disclosure for more information.
[source first4figures.com]
Comments (6)
It looks impressive, but the price is a little too high for me. I'll have to wait and see if the makers do a sale at some point.
Oh. My. God. This statue looks phenomenal. But that price… If only it was cheaper. Otherwise, I would have pre-ordered this.
I'll wait until they appear on the MyNintendo site for 500 Points...😅
That’s pretty nice, I’m not into collecting figurines myself but my nephews birthday is coming up and he is obsessed with Mario Kart and I know he would love this
the price is pretty steep but I love Mario Kart so I’m inclined to pay the price for this gem
Well, I just got the Definitive Edition of Ivy from Soulcalibur II a couple days ago, and the Exclusive Edition of Urbosa today, and Mipha will be joining them in the coming weeks or months.
But even though I do not like his character, I might go for Revali next, if only so I can have all of the Four Champions from Breath of the Wild, and place them with the amiibo I have of them.
But to be honest, I'm not really a fan of Mario Kart, so I'm gonna skip this. Now, if First4Figures does one of Krystal from Star Fox (especially in her outfit from Assault, which is my favorite outfit of hers), I'll buy that in a heartbeat.
