Fire Emblem Engage not only has amazing character artwork but it's also got some talented voice actors helping bring the heroes and villains in the game to life.

Now, to celebrate the release this week, many of the western voice actors have been sharing thank you messages on social media to both Nintendo and fans of the series. Here's a round-up of some of the ones so far:

Alear:



this game changed my life. I will forever be grateful to @NintendoAmerica, @Seitz_Unseen,



now, emblem…Engage! i know heroes came out earlier but i want to officially announce that i play fem alear in fire emblem: engagethis game changed my life. I will forever be grateful to @Cupofteaprod @WritingMadness , and so many others.now, emblem…Engage! pic.twitter.com/ohNcN8jlRQ January 20, 2023





Emblem… ENGAGE! I am deeply grateful to announce that I voice male Alear in Fire Emblem Engage. @Seitz_Unseen @Cupofteaprod , and @NintendoAmerica , thank you for entrusting me with the responsibility of this journey. It is an honor beyond words.Emblem… ENGAGE! pic.twitter.com/SYMDw79e2l January 20, 2023

Alcryst:





I’m honored to be voicing Alcryst, second prince of the Brodia Kingdom, in It's launch day and I still can barely believe it.I’m honored to be voicing Alcryst, second prince of the Brodia Kingdom, in #FireEmblem Engage! He’s a precious bean and I love him dearly.💙🏹🙇‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/tC4jTMuis4 January 20, 2023

Alfred:

This still doesn’t feel real, I can’t believe it. I’m joining the main cast of Fire Emblem Engage as Alfred, as well as joining Fire Emblem Heroes. Thank you to everyone at @Cupofteaprod and @NintendoAmerica for believing in me, I can’t wait for everyone to play!!!! pic.twitter.com/aBYDthIU61 January 16, 2023

Bunet:

Citrinne:

Clanne:





I’m thrilled to join the cast of @WritingMadness @Cupofteaprod &



Make us proud out there, Divine Dragon! 💚 Rise and shine! ✨I’m thrilled to join the cast of #FireEmblemEngage as your loyal steward, Clanne! All my thanks to @Seitz_Unseen @NintendoAmerica for a having me along on this great journey.Make us proud out there, Divine Dragon! 💚 pic.twitter.com/RvF1zplkKq January 20, 2023

Fogado:





I am SO SO SO BLESSED to FINALLY announce that I play FOGADO in Fire Emblem: Engage!!!!!



My best friend and I used to play PoR as kids, acting out the voices, so its a dream come true to join the universe as such a cool new unit in a new game ! Now…ENGAGE!! THANK YOU GODDDD!!I am SO SO SO BLESSED to FINALLY announce that I play FOGADO in Fire Emblem: Engage!!!!!My best friend and I used to play PoR as kids, acting out the voices, so its a dream come true to join the universe as such a cool new unit in a new game ! Now…ENGAGE!! pic.twitter.com/YGTl18eQOT January 20, 2023

Pandreo:

Saphir:

Zelkov: