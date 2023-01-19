Ahead of the launch of Fire Emblem Engage this week, Nintendo has published a brand new "Ask the Developer" interview with some of the talent that worked on the game.

In the second part of the interview, a number of concept art has been shared. Perhaps most interestingly, is how the game's protagonist could have potentially had different hairstyles and colours. Here's what Intelligent Systems' director Tsutomu Tei had to say about this:

"The first characters were Alear and Céline. We thought it was best to start off with the base male character and female characters. These are some of the rough designs from the first draft.

"Based on the game's settings, she proposed many variations with different hairstyles and color schemes and such. Then we had back and forth discussions with our internal staff to decide the character's image."

Other segments of the same interview share even more concepts, here's a look:

There was also a brief mention of eye detail in the game, and how much effort character designer Mika Pikazo put into this:

"Also, we put quite a lot of effort in the expression of the eyes. We already mentioned that the way she uses the bold colors is amazing, but the eyes are also expressed in a delicate balance. The irises of the eyes were particularly difficult. When you look at how she drew the eyes, you'll notice the irises are intricate and never simple."

What do you think of these concepts? How about the new character designs in Fire Emblem Engage? Tell us below.