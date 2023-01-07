Ahead of the release of Fire Emblem Engage later this month, the Dutch Nintendo fansite N1-UP has uploaded the game's opening cinematic to its YouTube channel. This footage was apparently captured during a preview session at Nintendo.

A lot of reactions are saying how it's got anime vibes, and it's easy to see why. You can also hear the song in this opening, and there's a brief look at the game's title screen towards the end. We won't be sharing the video directly here, but you can check it via the tweet below:

There's been a huge marketing push with Fire Emblem Engage over the past week, with Nintendo yesterday releasing a nine-minute overview trailer and a number of short commercials. Earlier this week our hands-on preview of the new entry went live: