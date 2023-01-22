Nintendo's latest game Fire Emblem Engage also supports amiibo functionality. If you are wondering what each amiibo does you might want to read on...
We now know what amiibo are compatible with the game and what exactly they unlock - either an item of clothing or a music track. Here's a quick rundown courtesy of NintendoWire:
Amiibo
- Chrom (Smash)
- Byleth
- Roy
- Robin
- Lucina
- Corrin (M)
- Corrin (F)
- Marth
- Ike
- Chrom (FE Series)
- Tiki
- Alm
- Celica
Unlockable Costumes
- Byleth
- Celica
- Corrin
- Eirika
- Ike
- Leif
- Lucina
- Lyn
- Marth
- Micaiah
- Roy
- Sigurd
Unlockable Music
- Beneath a New Light
- Destiny
- Echoes of Daybreak
- End of All
- End of the Holy War
- Fodlan Winds
- Let’s Go, Leif!
- The Devoted
- Trouble!
- Wind across the Plains
- With Mila’s Divine Protection