Nintendo's latest game Fire Emblem Engage also supports amiibo functionality. If you are wondering what each amiibo does you might want to read on...

We now know what amiibo are compatible with the game and what exactly they unlock - either an item of clothing or a music track. Here's a quick rundown courtesy of NintendoWire:

Amiibo

Chrom (Smash)

Byleth

Roy

Robin

Lucina

Corrin (M)

Corrin (F)

Marth

Ike

Chrom (FE Series)

Tiki

Alm

Celica

Unlockable Costumes

Byleth

Celica

Corrin

Eirika

Ike

Leif

Lucina

Lyn

Marth

Micaiah

Roy

Sigurd

Unlockable Music