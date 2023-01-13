We've already seen a former Pokémon artist highlight their contribution to the new release Pokémon Violet and Scarlet, and now another talented individual has revealed the Pokémon they designed in the latest generation.

Japanese artist Yusuke Kozaki recently took to Twitter - revealing himself as the creator of Cetoddle, Cetitan, Varoom and Revavroom. To celebrate, he shared some fanart of all of these Pokémon. Kozaki is also known as the main character designer for Fire Emblem: Awakening and Fire Emblem Fates, and has assisted with other games like Pokémon Sword and Shield and Pokémon GO in the past.

"We aimed for a design that makes people around the world smile and get excited. I hope you all have a wonderful trip to Paldea!"

At the end of last year, the former Pokémon designer and Sword & Shield Art Director James Turner revealed he was the individual who designed the professors Sada (Scarlet) and Turo (Violet) in the ninth-generation games. He also shared some artwork alongside this reveal: