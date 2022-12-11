Pokémon designer and Sword & Shield Art Director James Turner might not be working with Game Freak anymore, but it seems he had some involvement with the new entries Pokémon Scarlet and Violet before he did leave the company.

In a post on social media, Turner revealed he actually designed the professors Sada (Scarlet) and Turo (Violet) in the new games. You know, the ones who caused quite a stir online when they were first revealed. He even shared his own illustration of them:

Sada and Turo. I designed these professors for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. pic.twitter.com/c25jzUXg6D December 10, 2022

If you've played Scarlet and Violet, you'll already know how Professor Sada is associated with the past, while Professor Turo is all about the future. Here's a bit more about them from our guide: