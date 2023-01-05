Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

AMATA has revealed that its "hard but fair" puzzle-platformer Backpack Twins has clambered onto Switch! For $11.99/£10.79 you can attempt to escape dangerous dungeons and lava-filled pits while controlling a pair of twins — and you'll probably die more than a handful of times. (Thanks for the tip, Bunkerneath!)

The game originally launched on Steam in 2019, and has since been ported to other platforms, with the Switch being its last call. Sporting retro pixel graphics and tight controls, you'll need to think quickly in order to survive.

By controlling both characters at the same time, you'll need to think about where to place them, who to solve puzzles, and sometimes what side of a wall each should be on in order to progress through each level. And hey, it's funny, too! That makes the pain worth it, right?

Here's a little look at the game, alongside an overview:

Swap. Solve. Survive. Backpack Twins is a hard but fair single player puzzle platformer... with a twist. Control both twins by swapping between them, and make them work together in order to solve environmental puzzles, move forward and stay alive! Avoid hazards, jump, duck, swap and time your moves carefully. - A carefully crafted blend of platforming and puzzle-solving.

- Old-school platforming that will test your skills!

- Collectibles that are easy to find but hard to get! Get them all to unlock additional awesomeness!

- Responsive and precise controls.

- Speedrun friendly. Last and best times are saved for each level.

- Includes left and right-handed gamepad layouts for accessibility.

- Made with love, just for you.

- Backpacks! (x2)

- Twins! (x2)

- Humor! (not guaranteed)

Backpack Twins is ready to download now from the Switch eShop (Europe / North America). Are you looking for a retro-inspired challenge? Let us know what you think of the game in the comments!