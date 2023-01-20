It's no secret that things are costing more these days — and games have been hit just as hard as groceries, rent, and medication, with base prices for new, AAA releases steadily climbing up to (and sometimes past) the $100 mark.
But it seems like those price increases are also affecting older games, as the developers behind strategy management game Factorio today announced a price increase on their game, which has been out in early access since 2016.
The game will now be sold for $35, a $5 increase on its previous price, presumably across all platforms (although this was not confirmed):
For some Factorio players and fans, this price increase was welcome news. "You guys are worth so much more," read one reply; another called the game "worth every penny". Over on the r/games subreddit, the response is markedly different. Multiple commenters are unhappy about the increase, pointing out that the game has never been on sale, as the developers have sworn to never discount it. Here's an excerpt from their blog post announcing a price increase in 2018, which saw the game go from $20 to $30:
"As you probably know we have a strict no sale policy. The game will not go on sale on Steam or any other platform."
Factorio was released on Switch in October 2022. Here's what we had to say about it in our 8/10 review:
"Despite some issues with the way the Switch port is presented and controls, these are minor issues in an otherwise stellar game that will have you obsessing over the best possible layout for your factory or wanting to keep playing to see what the next research tree unlocks."
How do you feel about games getting hiked up in price? What do you think about inflation being the reason for the price increase? Head down into the comments to give us your thoughts!
Comments (13)
Seems in bad taste to raise a games price several years after it's launch. Imagine if Minecraft accounted for inflation since it's initial release?
...They don't believe in sales, but INCREASING their prices...I was thinking of getting this game but these people are just....wtf?
I don't like it. But I'm curious how many extra sales this will equate to as people hear this news and rush to buy it before the price hike. Could actually be a great business move.
The only time I was okay with a decision like this was when Shovel Knight went up in price, but that was because it was including multiple full games as free DLC, so it made sense in that case.
Maybe they are trying to get those extra bucks by announcing the price increase 1 week beforehand so people get to buying it now?
to me, it's one method to increase sales of the game one last time before it falls off a cliff.
I have had this in my wish list since it was released - I was waiting for a sale before biting. Looks like I would have been waiting a long time!
@patbacknitro18 it took me much longer to realize your sarcasm than it should’ve.
Suddenly, Nintendo’s 33% off sales don’t seem too bad…
On the one hand, good on them for valuing their work and taking steps to ensure they aren't destined for a life as known peddlars of bargain bin fodder. On the other hand LOL CAPITALISM.
@mattesdude I get that a lot lol. You hear so many bad takes online it's hard to tell what's sarcasm
Give me a physical release and I'll give Wube Software my $40.
Remember when public transit companies would increase their fares to compensate for revenue lost to cars but then they end up losing even more riders because of the fare increase? It's like they don't understand that increasing price also decreases demand and DOES NOT improve the revenue but has the opposite effect.
I defended the game as being worth $30 and it's probably worth $35 too. But this hits a little differently knowing how this Dev is seemingly against sales already.
Obviously, inflation is a real issue, but when it comes to a digital product and one this successful already it seems a bit needless to me.
