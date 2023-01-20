It's no secret that things are costing more these days — and games have been hit just as hard as groceries, rent, and medication, with base prices for new, AAA releases steadily climbing up to (and sometimes past) the $100 mark.

But it seems like those price increases are also affecting older games, as the developers behind strategy management game Factorio today announced a price increase on their game, which has been out in early access since 2016.

The game will now be sold for $35, a $5 increase on its previous price, presumably across all platforms (although this was not confirmed):

Good day Engineers,



Next week, on Thursday 26th January 2023,

We will increase the base price of Factorio from $30 to $35.



This is an adjustment to account for the level of inflation since the Steam release in 2016. — Factorio (@factoriogame) January 20, 2023

For some Factorio players and fans, this price increase was welcome news. "You guys are worth so much more," read one reply; another called the game "worth every penny". Over on the r/games subreddit, the response is markedly different. Multiple commenters are unhappy about the increase, pointing out that the game has never been on sale, as the developers have sworn to never discount it. Here's an excerpt from their blog post announcing a price increase in 2018, which saw the game go from $20 to $30:

"As you probably know we have a strict no sale policy. The game will not go on sale on Steam or any other platform."

Factorio was released on Switch in October 2022. Here's what we had to say about it in our 8/10 review:

"Despite some issues with the way the Switch port is presented and controls, these are minor issues in an otherwise stellar game that will have you obsessing over the best possible layout for your factory or wanting to keep playing to see what the next research tree unlocks."



How do you feel about games getting hiked up in price? What do you think about inflation being the reason for the price increase? Head down into the comments to give us your thoughts!