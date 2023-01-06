It seems like we could soon have another brawler releasing on the Nintendo Switch, with the Taiwanese Ratings Board recently listing Epic Games' free-to-play title Rumbleverse for the hybrid platform.
Rumbleverse was developed by Iron Galaxy Studios and made its debut on the Epic Store and other console platforms in August last year. Simply put, it's an "exciting" 40-person brawler royale. Although it's free, it does allow players to pay real money for add-ons, seasonal items and in-game currency.
Epic has previously released free-to-play games like Fortnite on the Nintendo Switch, and has also acquired titles such as Rocket League and Fall Guys - shifting them across to the F2P model as well. Iron Galaxy is perhaps best known for its work on Killer Instinct for Xbox and previously assisted Blizzard with the Switch port of Overwatch.
If we hear any announcement about Rumbleverse making its way across to the Switch, we'll let you know.
[source gamerating.org.tw, via gonintendo.com]
Comments (7)
It's going to be littered with micro transactions so I don't care for it.
@Tourtus Okay good for you.😎🤣
This game is actually another one of those ftp people look over, wile I haven’t played to much, what I did play was actually really, really fun! My only gripe is that I can’t stand the artstyle personally.
F2P game again.
Ugh... 🙄
F2P = tons of micro transactions behind.
Between Fortnite and Overwatch I have no room for another f2p. This does look pretty fun from what I've watched of it though, some whacky stuff was going on even if I couldn't make heads or tales of it.
It was popular for the first few months in that it only appeared on Epic, then died when no one played it. If they bring it to all consoles and add crossplay, maybe it can be resurrected.
Enjoyed pubg when it was a novelty on pc, but still can't get over how big battle royals became. Can't touch them anymore personally.
Tap here to load 7 comments
Leave A Comment
Hold on there, you need to login to post a comment...