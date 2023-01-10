Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

On Friday, Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot's next DLC — Bardock: Alone Against Fate — drops for the open-world action RPG, and Bandai Namco has dropped a new trailer to celebrate its launch.

The flashy trailer — which focuses on Bardock's fight against Frieza — is full of the usual action and drama you'd expect from the DBZ universe. However, that's not what's got people talking. As exciting as the DLC looks, Bandai Namco has dropped a little tease for the future of Kakarot at the end.

Bardock may be kicking off the Season 2 Pass, but it looks like we might be going further back in Dragon Ball's (and Goku's) history for the next chapter. Just as you think the trailer is about to end, BAM, Bandai Namco hit us with a character silhouette and a big, bold "coming soon" slapped right across the left-hand side.

Eagle-eyed fans have been quick to point out that the teaser looks just like a teenage Goku from the original Dragon Ball series — specifically, the one from the 23rd World Martial Arts Tournament Arc (also known as the 23rd Tenkaichi Budokai Arc). We've had tons of retellings of the Dragon Ball Z series, so it'll be exciting to see some of the OG series make an appearance in the game.

No date or details have been shared yet, and Bandai Namco hasn't even confirmed anything yet, but that hasn't stopped eager fans from getting excited.

Bardock: Alone Against Fate is out on 13th January. Are you still playing Kakarot on your Switch? How do you feel about the DLC potentially returning to the original Dragon Ball series? Let us know!