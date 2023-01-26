The multiplayer follow-up to 2018's Don't Starve, wittingly named Don't Starve Together, is getting a sizeable new update thanks to the development team at Klei Entertainment (thanks, Nintendo Everything). The 'Maxwell Character Update' brings the game up to ver.1.4.0 and adds in a whole new "Encore" storyline to the game alongside the titular character.

This addition comes in amongst a fair few tweaks and changes to help improve the play experience. The patch notes were shared by the developers on a recent blog post and you can check them out in full below:

Don't Starve Together ver.1.4.0 (25th January 2023)

"Encore"

The former Nightmare King suddenly finds himself facing his past... and a choice about his future. Everyone take your seats, the Amazing Maxwell's next act is about to begin. Changes:

- Codex Umbra is now a spell book that feeds off of Sanity and Nightmare Fuel only.

- Added a spell wheel UI for reading the Codex Umbra in your inventory.

- Maxwell now summons the following shadow puppets:

Shadow Servant

Shadow Duelist

- Maxwell now controls up to six puppets at a time.

- These improved puppets automatically aggro or work within their summoned area for a set duration before expiring.

- Equipping shadowy equipment will increase the power of Shadow Duelists.

- This includes, but is not limited to, most things crafted from Shadow Magic or Ancient Pseudoscience.

- Maxwell now summons the following crowd control shadows:

Shadow Sneak

Shadow Prison

- All shadows can be summoned on the ocean.

- Maxwell can craft the Magician's Top Hat and Magician’s Chest.

- Magician's Top Hat, Magician's Chest, and Shadow Chester are all connected to one shadow dimensional storage in the Forest, and another one while in the Caves.

Additional Changes:

- Controller twin-stick aiming for AoE targeting spells.

- Inventory bar actions, such as dropping, refuelling, and repairing items, can now be performed on controllers while auto-pause is enabled.

- AoE attack hit boxes for Ancient Sentrypede, Eye of Terror, Twins of Terror, and Celestial Champion have been updated to account for the size of their targets.

- Adjusted the tracking of Twins of Terror’s dash attacks accordingly.

The 'Maxwell Character Update' is available to download on Switch right now.

