Well, we've seen some publishers push their luck with their marketing at times, but this one really takes the biscuit.
RedDeer Games has unveiled nOS: New Operating System, a new game for the Switch that lightly simulates the experience of a personal computer, albeit with cute visuals and a significantly more simplified user experience. It's due to release at some point later this month.
The problem, however, is that the marketing for this game is doing its absolute best to try and fool you into thinking that this is an actual, bonafide new operating system for the Switch. RedDeer's press release even mixes up the name of the game, calling it 'New Operating System' in one sentence, and 'Nintendo Operating System' in another.
You'll have no doubt noticed that the latter is also the title of the above YouTube video; we can't imagine it'll be called that for long if Nintendo itself has anything to say about it. In the bottom right-hand side of the video, you'll also see that the Switch logo is present for the duration of the trailer, something that - to our knowledge, at least - isn't utilised in most third-party reveals for the Switch.
It's odd, because the game itself looks kind of okay..?! Granted, it's not for everyone, but we imagine there are probably some folks our there who are interested in something like this; perhaps for their kids to get a taste of how a proper PC operating system might function, maybe.
Either way, we're pretty sure the misleading marketing isn't really necessary.
What do you make of nOS: New Operating System? Reckon the publisher has overstepped its bounds here? Share your thoughts in the comments below.
Looks fun, I'll give it a go. Hypnospace Outlaw was a lot of fun, I'm a sucker for stuff like this.
To be honest, if it has a web browser on it, it's better than the Nintendo one
@Bunkerneath This actually makes me think: is there any rule against a third party developer releasing their own web browser on the eShop?
@SwitchVogel
I believe so, Nintendo most likely requires that all Switch software available on the eShop must be "sandboxed", in that they cannot be used to potentially gain evalated access to other parts of the system.
There was a Switch game on the eShop where the developer put in an easter egg that let you into a programming environment, that Nintendo did not approve and lead to the game's temporary removal. I can't remember what the game was called, though.
I doubt it can mislead anyone (if Switch ever did get a whole new OS, what are the odds Nintendo would make a separate trailer for it, let alone publish it OUTSIDE their own channels?), but it feels like an amusingly fitting title for the library that also has a "PC Building Simulator" thereon.😄 What do you mean this isn't a real game? It's even made it to NL frontpage before THQ Nordic's Remnant: From the Ashes port reveal!
Still not sold, fandom? OK, trump card bait time: imagine if this nOS comes with... themes.😎
@SwitchVogel,
Sound like a good idea, and I can't think of any specific rule unless of course it slows the home screen down, both the Wii and Wii U had pretty decent web browsers.
This is the one time we finally want their IP ninjas to strike quickly.
It's a cute PDA-like app for the Switch. Similar to Microsoft Bob. (yeah, I'm old)
I really don't see the point of this software. Maybe it's for kids that don't have smart phones, but that's about it.
@johnvboy The problem with an open webbrowser is exploits. Otherwise you are going to have to sandbox/userlevel it. Which would make it quite useless.
Imagine how you can pull out your switch at work when the boss is around to check your e-mail.
@sanderev,
Good points, never considered that, always assumed it was down to the home screens performance. As the Wii and Wii U both had a web browser.
I'm still, surprised the Switch's Home menu doesn't have any music. I like how convenient and super snappy it is, but it feels a bit sterile.
Still better than the PS5's UI, which feels unnecessarily cumbersome. Can't stand the depressing UI music either or robotic Click sounds. Thankfully you can turn both off! Not crazy over the black background either.
