When Motion Twin announced that it would be collaborating with Konami to bring Castlevania content to Dead Cells, you can bet we immediately started sharpening our throwing axes and stocking up on holy water.

Titled Dead Cells: Return To Castlevania, the major DLC expansion is due to launch at some point in Q1 2023, so hopefully we won't have to wait too long to get our hands on it. The trailer released today might be exceptionally short, but the footage shown looks remarkably authentic to classic Castlevania titles like Symphony of the Night and Aria of Sorrow. We can't wait to get our hands on it!

Here's some more information from Motion Twin:

Dead Cells: Return to Castlevania is the biggest DLC for Dead Cells to date and a labor of love from Motion Twin and Evil Empire. With two new biomes to explore, 14 iconic weapons - including Castlevania favorites such as the Vampire Killer, Throwing Axe and Holy Water - and a host of incredibly undead, dead and mostly dead enemies to dispose of along the way. Each throwback weapon featured in the game has been tweaked to reflect the fast-paced, frantic style of combat of Dead Cells, but using them successfully won’t be a walk in the…dark. Featuring insanely tough battles with Dracula and even Death himself, the DLC unfolds an intriguing new storyline in which The Beheaded is approached by Richter Belmont following the appearance of a strange, malevolent castle. Drawn by the promise of new loot more so than an ethical sense of duty, players will need to harness their utmost undead fighting skills to defeat the evil within. An alternative soundtrack accompanies the fight, providing 51 original Castlevania tunes as well as 12 truly iconic tracks that have been reimagined in the style of Dead Cells.

We'll provide more information on a firm release date as soon as we hear it.