The critically acclaimed action RPG Nobody Saves The World is celebrating its first anniversary with a free update.

This update adds a carnival-themed "endless" dungeon and a new unlockable dinosaur form. The title is also discounted across "most" platforms by 40%. Nintendo Switch is fortunately included in this offer. Here's a rundown of what what to expect from this latest update:

Step right up, and see if you’ve got what it takes to brave the challenges of Magic Jimmy’s Impossible Dungeon! Tucked away in a corner of the Alchemist’s Gorge area, players can test their skills on several floors of increasingly tough combat challenges while racing against the clock to try and get through each challenge as quickly as possible. This mode is perfect for Nobody Saves the World players who are looking for an endless combat challenge and a space to test new form combinations. Conquer the Impossible Dungeon, and be rewarded with the magical Dino Plushy that unlocks the new Dinosaur form! As with all other forms, the Dino comes with its own unique abilities and quests, and can be used throughout the entire game. Doing well in the dungeon will also reward players with tickets that can be used to build a commemorative statue of all the game’s forms.

SURPRISE! We have a big free update that you can start playing right now! Check out the Impossible Dungeon and the all new Dino form! Now at our deepest discounts ever! (see store links below) pic.twitter.com/rCCmZRD7l6 January 18, 2023

If you've not tried out this game yet, we praised it - awarding it nine out of ten stars: