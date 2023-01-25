Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Publisher Atari has announced Caverns of Mars Recharged, the latest in its line of revamped classic titles for the Nintendo Switch.

Launching on March 9th, 2023, the game will feature single-player and local co-op for two players as you navigate through 30 unique missions set in three core "depths" of Mars. Enemies will be plentiful and ammo limited, so you'll need to be adept at dodging obstacles and blasting your way through debris to ensure your survival.

The game will include a global leaderboard (much like its 'Recharged' brethren) along with an original soundtrack from award-winning artist and composer Megan McDuffee. Here's a look at the core features, courtesy of Atari:

- Fully Destructible: The environments in Caverns of Mars: Recharged are fully destructible — don’t hesitate to blast through any obstruction in your way, but be wary of fuel reserves. Each shot depletes fuel, but speedy travel grants time bonuses!

- Arcade Mode: Traverse the depths of Mars in three stages, strategically choosing upgrades and power-ups that will make each run unique.

- Challenge Mode: Progress through 30 bite-sized challenges across navigation, combat, and other exciting scenarios.

- Perky Power-Ups: Collect weapons that will change your strategy on the fly for tactical maneuvering. Carve a new path with a well-aimed railgun shot or let the spread of a shotgun blast do the talking for you.

Will you be blasting your way through Mars come March 9th? Let us know if you'll be picking up Caverns of Mars Recharged with a comment below!