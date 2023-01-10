Atari has shared some brand-new visuals for the return of its once-lost classic, Akka Arrh, which is being produced and completed by the legendary British game designer, Jeff Minter.

The shmup, created by Mike Hally and Dave Ralston, was originally due to be released in arcades in 1982 but was scrapped as it was considered too difficult during a test. This rerelease was announced back in December 2022; the unfinished prototype was included in Atari 50: The Anniversary Celebration, but this new version — due to launch sometime this year — will be the complete package.

Check out the summary from Atari itself, and then be amazed at some of the kaleidoscopic screenshots below:

Akka Arrh combines synthwave madness with vibrant, dreamlike visuals. Tinged with Minter’s sense of humor and prolific graphic style, Akka Arrh is the visionary showcase of his love of psychedelic color and light, combined with his ability to create pure arcade bliss. A frenzied kaleidoscope of neon insanity, Akka Arrh is one of the rarest games of the arcade era, but brings back the nostalgic arcade experience with a vengeance.

Blast through swaths of enemy waves while manning the titular Akka Arrh, a suped-up cannon just begging to be unleashed. A rhythmically flowing arcade shooter experience and psychedelic visual explosion of color, this modern take of the incredibly rare Atari arcade prototype encapsulates the neon style of decade’s past to a T. Soon, players will have the chance to experience not just one of Atari’s rarest games, but one of the rarest games of the arcade era!

With all of the bright colours bursting out of the screen and Minter at the helm, we can expect something incredibly fun, chaotic, and a game that'll always be a good laugh.

Akka Arrh releases in early 2023. Are you a shmup fan and excited by this once-forgotten release? Let us know!