Publisher THQ Nordic has announced that the apocalyptic shooter Remnant: From the Ashes will be making its way to the Switch on March 21st, 2023 for the price of € 39.99 / $ 39.99 / £ 34.99 / AU$ 59.95.

The game originally launched back in 2019 for PS4, Xbox One, and PC, with a direct sequel currently in the works. It takes place in a world that's been "thrown into chaos" by beings from another dimension, and it's up to you to adapt and survive in four unique worlds with up to two additional players.

Here's some more information from THQ Nordic:

The world has been thrown into chaos by an ancient evil from another dimension. As one of the last remnants of humanity, you must set out alone or alongside up to two other survivors to face down hordes of deadly enemies to try to carve a foothold, rebuild, and retake what was lost. - Explore dynamically-generated worlds that change each time you play through them, creating new maps, enemy encounters, quest opportunities, and in-world events

- Overcome enemies and epic bosses to earn experience, valuable loot and upgrade materials you can use to build a wicked arsenal of weapons, armor, and modifications

- Team up with up to two other players to increase your chances of survival. Teamwork is necessary to make it through the game’s toughest challenges… and unlock its greatest rewards.

Will you be picking up Remnant: From the Ashes when it launches in March? Tell us in the comments below.