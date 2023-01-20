Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Publisher Astrolabe Games and developer ISVR have announced that Brave's Rage, an "active-time" deckbuilding game, will be launching on the Nintendo Switch on February 2nd, 2023.

The game will combine an action-time bar (ATB) system that's commonly seen in traditional JRPG titles with standard deckbuilding gameplay. It's been in early access for around 8 months and is now ready for the prime time, boasting gorgeous cartoon visuals and plenty of depth if you're looking to get stuck into some solid RPG action.

Here's some official information from Astrolabe Games on what to expect with the full release:

This game has officially passed the meticulous quality checks performed by Nintendo and Sony, and in order to better adapt to the features of the consoles, adjustments have also been made to optimize the gameplay experience. A brand new achievement system has been added to ensure that achievements are fun and “painless” to obtain. Additionally, to accommodate controllers, the game can now also be played at a slower speed during combat - 0.25x and 0.5x, for players who are not accustomed to the action-time combat system at the beginning. The players could also choose to take advantage of powerful features like “Bullet-Time” and “Time-Freezing” anytime during combat so that players will always have enough time to think about their potential card plays.

Additionally, to enhance the overall experience on both larger screens and portable devices, "Brave’s Rage" has also undergone a UI overhaul based on players’ feedback during the Early Access and made numerous improvements in design to make sure the game is enjoyable anywhere on any device.

Brave's Rage will launch for $19.99 / €18.99.

