It's that time of year when video game consoles want to shame you for how many hundreds of hours you've put into a video game (this author totally isn't speaking from experience at all) Yep, Nintendo's official Year in Review 2022 has launched!

This now-annual tradition lets you check what your most-played Switch titles were for 2022, as well as your most-played genres, brand-new games, and titles you've returned to.

All you have to do is visit the official Nintendo website (linked below), log into your Nintendo Account, and you'll get an array of stats for the year. Here's where you can go to get your Year in Review breakdown:

Make sure you share your stats with us in the comments below!