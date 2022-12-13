It's that time of year when video game consoles want to shame you for how many hundreds of hours you've put into a video game (this author totally isn't speaking from experience at all) Yep, Nintendo's official Year in Review 2022 has launched!
This now-annual tradition lets you check what your most-played Switch titles were for 2022, as well as your most-played genres, brand-new games, and titles you've returned to.
All you have to do is visit the official Nintendo website (linked below), log into your Nintendo Account, and you'll get an array of stats for the year. Here's where you can go to get your Year in Review breakdown:
Just saw mine but it's weird to see the hours on the system compared to the hours on the review. I got about 60 hours of Nintendo Switch Sports according to my Switch yet got 116 hours on the review.
The only one that matches up is Persona 5 Royal as I know I got 119 hours in on that game.
Little disappointed that it didn't give me the total hours I played on Switch this year. I definitely played a lot on Switch this year and can imagine my hours this year topped the previous years.
Here is my year in review, I think it’s safe to say I really enjoyed this years games!
Wonder what it says that I played through the entirety of Corpse Factory in the span of two days and it took under ten hours but it was my 15th most played Switch game of the year.
Granted it is pretty dwarfed by a multitude of other things. My top ten were...
Persona 5 Royal (which I just wrapped up yesterday)
Xenoblade 3
Pokemon Legends
Breath of the Wild
Three Hopes
Pokemon Scarlet
Danganronpa 2
N64
Dragon Quest XI
Super Smash Bros.
Though that isn't accounting for the fact I did another run of Three Houses but it was on a different profile.
…I’m a little ashamed how much splatoon 3 I’ve played.
Oh, the site actually works with Australian accounts this year... took them long enough.
The times don't add up exactly with those on my profile but according to the site these are my most played games:
1. The Binding of Isaac: Afterbirth+ - 693 hours
2. Splatoon 3 - 350 hours
3. Monster Hunter Rise - 296 hours
4. Xenoblade Chronicles 3 - 221 hours
5. Persona 5 Royal - 142 hours
"A Nintendo Account with a certain amount of play activity logged on Nintendo Switch is necessary to enjoy this content."
I guess 175h in XC3, 120h in Legends Arceus, 80 in Violet etc isn't enough for Nintendo lol
I'm logged in with the correct account so I don't know why this doesn't work
This is a really cool feature and it made me remember how good this year was.
My guess is that I played fewer hours than last year, solely because I picked up an Xbox Series S and put a lot of time into that. Having said that, I still played a lot of Switch, so I'll check out the stats during my lunch break.
Only real surprise was the 40 hours in lego DC Supervillains. Other than that everything was expected.
It doesn't let me log into my account for some reason but I know it's probably just gonna be 2 games unless it counts demos. Like 200 hours on XB3 and a few on Pokemon unite
42 Hours with Spiritfarer
35 Hours with the Super NES Online App
26 Hours with Eastward
My top three played Switch games of 2022.
Getting "unable to display content" repeatedly. Oh well.
I can't say I played on my Switch as much this year.
My most played:
Super Mario Maker 2 - 137 hours
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe - 69 hours
Pokemon Legends Arceus - 7 hours
Pokemon Scarlet - 6 hours
Splatoon 3 - 6 hours
I need to go and finally beat those Pokemon games and make some more headway in Splatoon 3.
Most played:
Animal Crossing
Pokémon Legends Arceus
Kirby and the forgotten land
I am not surprised in the slightest.
It was great getting to see everything in one place though (especially since whenever you scroll to a specific game, the background will display screenshots from it. That's just really cool) and it made me nostalgic for some of my more memorable experiences of the last year. Can't wait to see what 2023 will bring!
