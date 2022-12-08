Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Wales Interactive, known for its extensive work in the FMV genre, has announced Ten Dates, a sequel to the lockdown dating sim Five Dates, which was released back in November 2020.

Due for release on February 14th, 2023 (yep, Valentine's Day), the game doubles the number of potential dating matches from its predecessor and stars two core protagonists, Misha and Ryan, who both attend a Speed Dating event in search of love. Obviously, the key difference here is that the game will feature in-person interactions in contrast to the previous title's focus on webcam interactions.

Here's a bit more information from the game's Steam page:

Ten Dates is the sequel to the interactive rom-com, Five Dates, taking place in the post-pandemic world. Misha, a millennial from London in search of that elusive in-person connection, tricks her best friend Ryan into going to a speed dating event with her. Each with their own five potential matches, Misha and Ryan must pluck up the courage and turn on the charm to date wildly different personalities. Throughout the game, your choices and interactions will either strengthen or weaken your relationship with your date. Amidst a branching, multi-directional chain of conversation topics and deep-dive questions, Misha and Ryan are faced with ice-breaker games, awkward scenarios and unexpected truths. Will either find love?

Starring Rosie Day (Outlander), Charlie Maher (Conversations with Friends), Meaghan Martin (Until Dawn, Camp Rock), Sagar Radia (Industry), Sam Buchanan (The Power), Kaine Zajaz (The Witcher), Ellie James (I May Destroy You), and Rhiannon Clements (Death On The Nile). MAIN FEATURES - A completely live-action romantic comedy, directed by Paul Raschid (Five Dates, The Complex)

- Real-time Relationship Status Tracking that influences the story as you play

- Streamer Mode - Paused choice to interact with your community, make them part of the decision.

We reviewed Five Dates upon its release in 2020 and gave it a score of 6/10, praising the casting and brisk pace, but criticising the awkward moments of dialogue.