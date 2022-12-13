As far as our expectations for Nintendo content go, last week's The Game Awards was not half bad. We got first word of Bayonetta Origins, had a sneak peek at Hades II and Earthblade and much more besides (we broke it all down in our full round-up). But what was it like attending the event in person?
Fortunately, one of our wonderful video producers, Zion, was able make it over to L.A. this year and is here to answer that very question. In his latest video, Zion breaks down the event's highs, lows and everything in between - trust us when we say that there is an anecdote or two to share from this one.
From seating arrangements to seeing all of those game previews on-site, the breakdown answers everything that you could want to know about the reality of seeing The Game Awards in the flesh. Check out the full coverage below then take to the comments to let us know if you want to attend next year.
Happy watching!
I misread that as "... in prison"
That would've been an odd article, to say the least
In my opinion, even watching the awards (mainly due to which and how the games are chosen for the awards) is an epic waste of time, so I'm not gonna be found on one of such events in the forseeable future. The atmosphere itself could be nice though.
Hopefully I can one day be like stage kid, and get up on that stage and nominate the award to someone else! just like that kid, god speed!
I'm so sick of hearing about the kid who got on stage. He was an idiot, it wasn't funny, it ruined a great moment for Elden Ring, and it shows that security needs to be beefed up next year.
Otherwise, I enjoyed the award show this year. It wasn't perfect, but it was better than it has been in the past.
