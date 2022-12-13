As far as our expectations for Nintendo content go, last week's The Game Awards was not half bad. We got first word of Bayonetta Origins, had a sneak peek at Hades II and Earthblade and much more besides (we broke it all down in our full round-up). But what was it like attending the event in person?

Fortunately, one of our wonderful video producers, Zion, was able make it over to L.A. this year and is here to answer that very question. In his latest video, Zion breaks down the event's highs, lows and everything in between - trust us when we say that there is an anecdote or two to share from this one.

From seating arrangements to seeing all of those game previews on-site, the breakdown answers everything that you could want to know about the reality of seeing The Game Awards in the flesh. Check out the full coverage below then take to the comments to let us know if you want to attend next year.

Happy watching!