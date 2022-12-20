Putting bugs and glitches aside, if there's one thing that most of us can agree on in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, it's that the games have a top-notch soundtrack. We knew that Undertale creator Toby Fox had leapt back into the studio for a couple of tracks this time around and he has now confirmed precisely which tracks were his doing in his first newsletter.

Back in August the game creator/composer announced that he had had worked on the Terastal Raid Battle music, but it turns out that there were actually another four tracks that he wrote for the games: 'Academy Ace Tournament', 'Battle! Zero Lab', 'Area Zero' (rearranged by Gō Ichinose) and the games' massive field theme.

The above contributions were outlined in Fox's latest newsletter, where he also provided some fan art of one of his favourite Pokémon from the games, Dachsbun (well, we are assuming that it is Dachsbun - come on, that resemblance is uncanny)! If you are not signed up to receive the free newsletter just yet then worry not, this specific segment was shared to Twitter by @Lewchube.

Looking at the above statement, it is clear that the games' soundtrack was a collaborative effort - and Fox even goes as far as to flag the other composers who used his central melody. With Fox laying his cards on the table, here's hoping that we get a fully-credited official soundtrack album soon.

What is your favourite track from Pokémon Scarlet and Violet? Glitch down to the comments and let us know!