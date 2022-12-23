Publisher PID Games has today announced its plans to bring two new action-platformers to the Nintendo Switch and multiple other systems in 2023.
First up we've got Gravity Circuit by Domesticated Ant Games - a "flashy" action packed 2D platformer drawing inspiration from the classics of yesteryear. Players take control of a hero named Kai - who is the world's last line of defense. Some key features include a slew of combos and moves, new power-ups to unlock, and a single-player campaign with 12 stages.
Next up is Elypse by Hot Chili Games. We're kind of getting Hollow Knight vibes with the character design and artwork. In this one, players are sent into the Abyss - "a place worshipped as it is feared" and are tasked with escaping. The game combines platforming and action across an environment filled with traps and dangers. Along the way there are skills and abilities to unlock, and a lot to explore.
Both of these titles will be arriving at some point in 2023 on the Nintendo Switch. What are your first impressions? Leave a comment down below.
[source gematsu.com]
Comments (12)
Looks fun; I'll keep an eye out.
Well definitely check those out come 2023.
I'm really digging the look of both of them, for different reasons. To be honest, they both look like they could be a lot fun.
Guys, I introduce you the music composer of Gravity Circuit.
He is Dominic Ninmark.
Also, he has a lot of Eurobeat remix of video games songs like this.
@Anti-Matter You beat me to it! Been a huge fan back when he was known as NitroFlasher.
Gravity circuit could be the next great celeste/meatboy/n+ style platformer, depending on how fast you respwan after dying, I like the look of it. Elypse looks good, but like a metroidvania, and therefore has tough competition. There are just too many good metroidvanias.
Gravity Circuit looks pretty slick. I think I will watch for this one.
I quite enjoy Dominic Ninmark's music, so I'll definitely keep my eye on Gravity Circuit. Elypse is kind of an odd one, though - to me, it somehow manages to look fluid and stiff simultaneously, but it certainly looks nice and like it has a ton of potential, so it's on my radar as well.
Really looking forward to Gravity Circuit.
Gravity Circuit looks Capcom-tastic.
Looks like a cool Mario-Soulslike!
Both look great.
Physical versions please.
