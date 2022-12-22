We've already had one helping of delicious pizza thanks to yesterday's Cowabunga Collection update, but the Turtles aren't done yet. Dotemu and Tribute Games have released a brand new patch for the outstanding beat 'em up Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge.
In the patch — which is available to download now on Switch — the toppings are particularly delicious. Us retro-heads here at NL are pretty excited about the new VCR and CRT filters which makes it look like we're actually playing the game on a dusty old arcade cabinet, just like the good old days. Ahhh...
The other big addition in the latest patch is a brand new arcade mode called Custom Game. Using Dip Switches, you can create your own arcade experience by tweaking 11 different settings. So if you want to make it a little harder and stop taunts from refilling your Ninja Power gauge, you can do that!
One of the best games of the year is getting even better, for free? We'll take that! Here are the full patch notes from the game's Steam page:
Update, 22nd Dec 2022
NEW FEATURES
Gameplay
- A new Arcade mode is here: Custom Game! Just like an actual arcade machine: customize your game experience using DIP switches: free play, old-school Super Attacks, faster enemies, no more taunts, and many more! You can see the customization in the lobbies of Custom Games. Achievements’ progression and unlocking is disabled in Custom Games.
Online
- In the Character Select menu, the host can now set a maximum number of players for the lobby.
Graphics
- Added come awesome filters: CRT (normal or curved) and VCR! Check them out in the Options menu.
FIXES
Gameplay
- Fixed rare crash in Arcade mode when changing difficulty.
- Cars can no longer deal massive damage when the player is considered Armored (for example: charging a Heavy Swing).
- Fixed bosses sometimes unable to reach a player positioned at the very top or bottom of the stage.
- Fixed bosses sometimes frozen after being hit by Raphael's Super Flying Attack.
- Fixed Score not kept for player when switching character after a continue.
- Fixed April's Super Flying Attack sometimes seemingly reviving KO'ed enemies.
- Fixed reviving a KO player near the transition point (for example: escalators in the Crystal Palace Mall) that would sometimes prevent progression.
- Fixed updating the timer for special statuses (for example: Infinite Ninja Power) when KO or in a cutscene.
Online
- Guest players can now rejoin the same hosted game.
Input
- Fixed input not correctly assessed when selecting between Backflip or Roundoff when turning around.
Menus
- Fixed rare soft lock occurring in the World Map if the user completed Stage 8 after finishing Stage 10.
IMPROVEMENTS
Gameplay
- Taunt now only fills up the first Ninja Power bar.
- We no longer clear fully accumulated Ninja Power bars when KO on Chill difficulty.
- Doing a throw now grants the player invulnerability.
- Added more feedback in the HUD when trying to do a Super Attack without enough Ninja Power.
- Many small animation tweaks were made to all bosses, often to make attacks easier to read.
- Fixed Dirtbag’s dig holes collision detection that was too wide and deep.
- Reduced the number of enemies spawned in Zorax’s stampede and the frequency of stampedes. Zorax also has a bit less health when facing multiple players.
- Rat King now does Pied Piper less frequently.
- Improved the Super Shredder fight in many small ways for a smoother pacing and tweaked some damage values. His grab is now used more frequently and is more efficient, though. Bummer dude!
- Improved Statue of Tyranny pacing and tweaked some damage values.
- Mother Mouser has a new bite animation to differentiate the charge bite from the idle bite, to give players time to react.
- Mouser Model 3 and Mother Mouser are now acting a bit faster.
- Radical Mode damage multiplier is now applied to all throws, Super Dive Attack, and charged Heavy Swing.
- Fixed players sometimes falling outside of the screen repeatedly when respawning, at specific locations.
Online
- Added a Refresh button to the lobby search list.
- We improved the way the Arcade score is calculated: we now record each player individually, even if they leave the game.
Localization
- Corrected or improved a few strings in Spanish, French and German.
Menus
- The game will remember if How To Play was seen before, separately in Story and Arcade modes as they differ.
- Improved the prompt to reset your story and character progress.
- Pause menu in Arcade mode now shows the total playtime.
Do you need any more reason to go and pick up this near-perfect nostalgia fix? How about a glowing 9/10 review from us?
Will you be trying out the new customisable mode? Or are you ready for Shredder's Revenge to look like the perfect Saturday morning cartoon? Let us know!
[source store.steampowered.com, via twitter.com]
Comments (13)
One of my games of the year! Would love more stages but this is nice.
They need to add Miyamoto Usagi as a playable guest DLC for the game. I would pay to have him for Shredder's Revenge and even three to five levels dedicated to him.
Criminal how short this game is, but definitely worth the buy. They just don't make licensed games as good as this
Super attacks in arcade beat 'em ups that used to cost character's HP bar... I think that they are quite useless. Thankfully, characters in the games now have at least two different bars - HP bar and Gauge/Energy bar for super attacks...
One of my favorite games of the past year, definitely one I can see myself going back too time and time again.
I wouldn't have minded a roster mode where if you lost all HP as one character, you'd respawn as another one. I liked that feature in 3D Classics SoR2
@martynstuff That would be nice to see!
Oh, neat, dip switch settings. This prompts a second playthrough!
If they're adding retro filters, maybe they could have a UK-themed one, where the word "ninja" is forcibly replaced with "hero" and some of the weapons are edited out.
Neat update can’t wait to try out. I would love a Boss Rush mode in the future along with a few other things like alternate colors for the characters.
Awesome update! I wish they would remove the bosses life meter thus making the only way to know if they are close to defeat is by them flashing and blinking red - just like the original arcade games.
@Serpenterror Hear, hear! Someone get Stan Sakai or whoever's holding the video game rights to Usagi and make this happen!
Wow, great changes! One of the best games of the year got even better.
@Serpenterror Also, Carter from the Red Sky seasons with Lord Dregg as the boss.
