Nintendo's pink puffball Kirby celebrated his 30th birthday earlier this year. It seems he's not done just yet, either - with the battle royale Tetris 99 announcing a brand new themed event based on the party game Kirby's Dream Buffet.
Between 15th and 19th of December players will be able to unlock this Kirby's Dream Buffet theme by accumulating 100 event points. This new theme comes with background art, music and Tetrimino designs.
This theme is the 31st Maximus Cup and follows on from collaborative events with Animal Crossing, Splatoon, Fire Emblem, Mario Kart and various other Nintendo series. There's even been a Kirby-themed one in the past.
And if you've not tried out Kirby's Dream Buffet yet, here's what we had to say about it at the time (you can read more in our review below):
"This is an easy, breezy game to jump into, perfect for beginners and young gamers, with plenty of courses, lots of unlockable goodies, and a budget price point to boot, making for one delicious treat"