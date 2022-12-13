Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Nintendo's pink puffball Kirby celebrated his 30th birthday earlier this year. It seems he's not done just yet, either - with the battle royale Tetris 99 announcing a brand new themed event based on the party game Kirby's Dream Buffet.

Between 15th and 19th of December players will be able to unlock this Kirby's Dream Buffet theme by accumulating 100 event points. This new theme comes with background art, music and Tetrimino designs.





Once you’ve accumulated a total of 100 event points, a new theme will unlock, featuring art, music, and Tetrimino designs inspired by the pic.twitter.com/Kx5PZqgIjc The #Tetris99 31st MAXIMUS CUP event will run from 12/15 at 11pm PT – 12/19 at 10:59pm PT!Once you’ve accumulated a total of 100 event points, a new theme will unlock, featuring art, music, and Tetrimino designs inspired by the #Kirby 's Dream Buffet game! @Tetris_official December 13, 2022

This theme is the 31st Maximus Cup and follows on from collaborative events with Animal Crossing, Splatoon, Fire Emblem, Mario Kart and various other Nintendo series. There's even been a Kirby-themed one in the past.

And if you've not tried out Kirby's Dream Buffet yet, here's what we had to say about it at the time (you can read more in our review below):