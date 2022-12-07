There was a time when we thought that Temtem would have the chance to grow in Pokémon's shadow and become another strong creature catcher/battler on the video game market. But then, well, it didn't. While we gave the game 8/10 in our review, many appear to have been put off by bugs and other launch issues, leaving the game to somewhat fall off the radar.

Now, the team at Crema have been working hard to solve these problems, releasing a huge update of fixes and freebies to bring people back around (thanks, Nintendo Everything). The following update is the amalgamation of ver.1.1 and 1.2 after the studio announced in a blog post that the fixes were taking longer than expected.