If you keep up with Nintendo Switch Online's icon rewards scheme, you'll know it normally offers up new ones on a regular basis. Today is a little bit different though...

The latest round features returning icons, so if you missed out on certain icons the first time around, now is your chance to secure them as they're rotating daily. In this run, players can redeem icons based on series such as Breath of the Wild, Super Mario Odyssey and Xenoblade Chronicles 3.

Here's the full schedule which runs from now until 7th January (via Nintendo Everything):

– Kirby and the Forgotten Land: December 30

– Super Mario Odyssey: December 23, December 31

– Zelda: Breath of the Wild: December 24 and January 1

– Mario Kart 8 Deluxe: December 25 and January 2

– Xenoblade Chronicles 3: December 26 and January 3

– Mario Strikers: Battle League: December 27 and January 4

– Kirby’s Dream Buffet: December 28 and January 5

– NES – December 29 and January 7

Other icon promotions currently underway include events for Splatoon 3, Animal Crossing: New Horizons and the more recent release, Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. For all the details on current Missions and Rewards icons, check out our guide: