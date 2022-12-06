Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

THQ Nordic has today announced that SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake will be arriving on Switch from 31st January, 2023, with pre-orders now open.

There are, of course, some special pre-order bonuses in store for all those who want to get in on the F.U.N early. All digital and physical pre-orders will come with the Costume Pack add-on for free, consisting of seven different in-game outfits for SpongeBob such as RoboBob SteelPants, Mermaid Man Bob, JellyBob and more.

Alongside the announcement of the game's release date, the studio also released a brand new trailer which can be found above. This new look at Bikini Bottom in all of its multiversal glory gives a little more of an idea as to the form that SpongeBob's latest 3D platforming travels will take.

Again, it doesn't look like we are seeing Switch footage here, so we can expect the game to run a little differently on the Nintendo console. This being said, we can't help but notice the similarities to how Battle for Bikini Bottom - Rehydrated looked on the Switch back in 2020, so perhaps the gameplay won't be too much of a shock next month.

For a refresher on what the game has in store, check out the following details and images from THQ Nordic:

Wish-granting Mermaid’s Tears in the hands of SpongeBob and Patrick… What could possibly go wrong?

Sure, the very fabric holding the very universe very together could come very undone, opening up portals into Wishworlds full of knights, cowboys, pirates, and prehistoric snails. But that’s nothing everyone’s favorite Sponge can’t handle – with the right cosmic costume!

Everybody do the Cosmic Shake! Key Features

- Unlock classic and new platforming skills like the Fishhook Swing and Karate Kick

- Don more than 30 spongetastic costumes like SnailBob and SpongeGar

- Travel to 7 distinct Wishworlds like Wild West Jellyfish Fields and Halloween Rock Bottom

- Experience all the buddy movie banter with SpongeBob’s permanent companion Balloon-Patrick

- Meet all your favorite characters from the series, voiced by their original actors

- Enjoy the in-game soundtrack featuring 101 songs from the series, including Sweet Victory

We previously reported on the game's $250 special 'BFF Edition' (yep, the one with the inflatable Patrick) for which the pre-orders are also available. Look, we appreciate some special edition bonuses, but it feels a little like Mr. Krabs has been behind the pricing on this one.

Fortunately, the standard edition is available to pre-order for the much more reasonable price of £34.99 / €39.99 / $39.99.