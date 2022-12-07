We've already heard a lot about the success of Splatoon 3 in Japan this year, and now it's taken out another award.

The third entry in the popular team-based squid shooter has officially been crowned the top searched game in the Yahoo! Japan Search Awards. Yes, it's a thing. Yahoo! Japan shared multiple search categories and Splatoon 3 was the most searched in the gaming category.

Some other titles to join it include the Pokémon games, Bandai Namco's hit Elden Ring in third place, and even Kirby and the Forgotten Land. Here are the top 10 of the most-searched games on Yahoo! Japan in 2022:

Splatoon 3 Pokemon Legends Arceus Elden Ring Yu-Gi-Oh Master Duel Dragon Quest X HEAVEN BURNS RED Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak Kirby and the Forgotten Land Gran Turismo 7 Pokemon Scarlet

Earlier this year, Splatoon 3 set the record as the fastest-selling video game in Japan, although it was recently overtaken by the ninth-generation Pokémon games. The third entry in the Splatoon series also recently got a massive update and just last month we heard how the game has now sold almost 8 million units.