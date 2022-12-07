Sonic isn't done for the year just yet! As you might recall, on 15th December, the new animated series Sonic Prime is launching on the streaming service Netflix.

It'll feature not only Sonic's crew (Tails, Amy and Knuckles), but also a few other characters like Shadow, Rouge and Big the Cat. It sees the whole gang going on a "high-octane adventure where the fate of a strange new multiverse rests in [Sonic's] gloved hands".

If you are eager to see the show before the scheduled launch date, Netflix will be holding an advanced preview of Season 1, Episode 1 in the free online multiplayer game Roblox (in Sonic Speed Simulator). It's got a 40-minute run time and will air every 45 minutes between December 10th and December 16th in-game.

BIG NEWS!! the first episode of SONIC PRIME is going to be available 5 DAYS BEFORE THE PREMIERE!! on @Roblox in the Sonic Simulator. pic.twitter.com/EyFmoikDOO December 6, 2022

Although Roblox isn't available on the Nintendo Switch, there have been talks about the game coming to the hybrid platform in the future. Last May, Roblox Corporation CEO David Baszucki said it would make "perfect sense":