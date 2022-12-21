Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

PlatinumGames has announced that its standard shmup from earlier this year, Sol Cresta, is having a whole new wave of content added to it in the form of DLC packages and a free update.

While the no-cost additions focus on expanding the game's Caravan Mode as well as the usual tweaks to the player experience, the DLC is all about the roster. Made up of three individual purchases (or one bundle for those who want to splash out all at once), the downloadable content adds in fighters from Sol Cresta's 1980s predecessors: Moon Cresta, Terra Cresta and Terra Cresta II: Mandler no Gyakushuu.

Each of these new units grants their own perks on the battlefield including retro attacks and combinations to mix up your tactical approach to the game. There is a taster of each new fighter in the above trailer, but you can check out the following from PlatinumGames for a full rundown of what each of the purchases will bring:

PAID DLC INFORMATION:

SOL CRESTA “Legendary Fighters” DLC Set…$5.99/€5.99

The “Legendary Fighters” DLC bundles all 3 of the additional fighters into one specially priced DLC. Contains CR47, Wing Galiber and Wing Galiber II. These additional fighters can be used in Caravan Mode, and the icon displayed in the Caravan Mode high-score rankings will be of the fighter used.

SOL CRESTA “CR47” DLC…$1.49/€1.49

The star of Moon Cresta, CR47, makes a triumphant return! Collect CR47 emblems and friendly fighters will appear. Dock with Fighters II and III to power-up just like in Moon Cresta! SOL CRESTA “Wing Galiber” DLC…$2.99/€2.99

Wing Galiber from Terra Cresta has been miraculously revived! As in Terra Cresta, it’s possible to combine with up to 5 fighters from the hangar and make the most of a variety of different attacks. SOL CRESTA “Wing Galiber” DLC…$2.99/€2.99

Wing Galiber II from Terra Cresta II: Mandler no Gyakushuu once again makes a long-awaited sortie! Not only can you combine with up to 5 fighters to perform formation attacks and bring out the familiar phoenix, but there are also new and improved attacks such as the Fire Formation Attack, Formation Shoot and Phoenix Rolling Bomber recreated for you to enjoy! FREE UPDATE INFORMATION:

You can now also play Stages 5 and 7 in Caravan Mode in addition to Stage 1. There are also other updates included which improve the SOL CRESTA player experience.

The free update and all of the DLC packages are available from today (21st December). For a reminder about what we thought of the base game, you can read our full review below.