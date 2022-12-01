There is very little that we officially know about the Super Nintendo World coming soon to Universal Studios Hollywood apart from that 1) it is really happening, and 2) it will have a Mario Kart ride. But more information concerning the build may have just leaked online (thanks, WDW).

Reportedly found in an upcoming update for the theme park's official app, @CygnusParkYT appears to have found a design for the Super Nintendo World map, showing off both Peach's and Bowser's castles, an ice area, and the potential entrance to the aforementioned ride.

While this has not yet been confirmed as the park's official map, Universal continues to state that the attraction will be opening in "early 2023" so it makes sense that a design would be all ready to go at this point.

The park comes following the success of a similar attraction in Universal Studios Japan. While there has been no specific date attributed to the Hollywood opening as of yet, a second build in Universal Studios Orlando is already underway.

Will you be rushing off to Super Nintendo World Hollywood when it opens next year? Jump down to the comments and let us know!