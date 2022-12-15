Today marks the arrival of Sonic Prime on Netflix - a new multiverse-spanning series starring Sega's blue blur. As if Sonic Origins, Sonic The Hedgehog 2 and Sonic Frontiers wasn't enough hedgehog content for one year, you can now take the obsession even further and set your Netflix icon as one of the series' regulars (thanks, My Nintendo News).

Yes, this is finally a win for all those out there (and you know who you are) who always felt that the Netflix profile screen was missing some video game content. There are options a-plenty to choose from including Sonic, Knuckles, Tails, Eggman and even Big the Cat.

The icon additions were spotted by @Wario64 on Twitter, who shared the following post showing off all of the multiversal options.

In order to change your profile icon, select 'Manage Profiles' on the opening accounts screen, click the profile that you want to edit and then click on your current profile picture to see all of the other options available - including the new Sonic range.

With only eight episodes spanning around 25 minutes in length each, this series could be done in a single sitting if you were so inspired. The last trailer teased the presence of Shadow in the series - something that the new icons make no bones about - which you can read all about in the following post: