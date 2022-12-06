If you would like to see more of the former Nintendo of America president Reggie Fils-Aimé, you might want to tune into The Game Awards later this week. For the ninth year in a row, the big man is back!

He'll once again be presenting an award. Reggie even shared a message on social media mentioning how he was "ready" to go:

Reggie won't be the only high-profile presenter attending this year's event. He'll also be joined by talents such as the former 007 actor Daniel Craig, filmaker Rian Johnson (Knives Out, Star Wars: The Last Jedi), The Mandalorian actor Pedro Pascal (The Last of Us) and gaming industry icons Ken & Roberta Williams:





In the lead-up to the show, viewers will be able to tune into the Opening Act, once again hosted by the Sydnee Goodman. This segment is also teasing "awards and a dozen world premieres - including multiple new game announcements".