After releasing a teaser at the end of last month, Netflix has now revealed its first full trailer for the upcoming Sonic Prime series which will debut on the streaming service on 15th December.

Ever the parameters for a writer's get-out clause, the multiverse looks to play a big part in the upcoming series. The above trailer sees Sonic falling through a number of alternate realities and bumping into different versions of Knuckles, Tails, Amy and Eggman in each. There is even one moment in which SEGA's blue blur says the line "enough running" before proceeding to... do more running.

The most notable addition this time around is the trailer's ending, where we see the familiar face of Shadow pushing through some kind of multiversal glitch, much to Sonic's surprise. What the role of the series' anti-hero will actually be, we'll just have to wait and see, but Shadow will join a whole host of classic Sonic alumni, even including the series' most inventively-named characters: Rogue the Bat and Big the Cat.

Sonic Prime will cap off quite the year for the hedgehog, after the rampant cinematic success of Sonic The Hedgehog 2 and the somewhat mixed reception to Sonic Frontiers. We get that he's gotta go fast, but maybe he could slow it down just a little in 2023?