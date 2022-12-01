Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Did you know there's an unofficial Ace Attorney musical out there? We can't believe we're only just learning about it, because it's been around since 2007. 2007!!!

However, it turns out that it might be the perfect time to find out about Turnabout: An Ace Attorney Musical, because the 90-minute first act of the musical was uploaded to YouTube on the project's 15th anniversary — the 25th November, 2022.

Act One covers the first case of the first Ace Attorney game, in which Larry Butz is acquitted of murdering Cindy Stone, and the second case, in which Maya Fey is acquitted of murdering her sister in a horrifying follow-up to Wright's initial victory. It features songs like "Justice For All", "The Objection Song", and "Redd White And You".

The musical is fully animated using the sprites, backgrounds, and text boxes from the game, but with an original script and soundtrack that draws on the personalities of the characters and events from the game.

Unfortunately, the release of Act One coincided with some bad news — the production company behind a virtual but live-action version of the musical announced that they were in need of funds after separating from their previous management. They are currently raising those funds online, and you can donate to the cause here.

