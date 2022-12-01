Did you know there's an unofficial Ace Attorney musical out there? We can't believe we're only just learning about it, because it's been around since 2007. 2007!!!
However, it turns out that it might be the perfect time to find out about Turnabout: An Ace Attorney Musical, because the 90-minute first act of the musical was uploaded to YouTube on the project's 15th anniversary — the 25th November, 2022.
Act One covers the first case of the first Ace Attorney game, in which Larry Butz is acquitted of murdering Cindy Stone, and the second case, in which Maya Fey is acquitted of murdering her sister in a horrifying follow-up to Wright's initial victory. It features songs like "Justice For All", "The Objection Song", and "Redd White And You".
The musical is fully animated using the sprites, backgrounds, and text boxes from the game, but with an original script and soundtrack that draws on the personalities of the characters and events from the game.
Unfortunately, the release of Act One coincided with some bad news — the production company behind a virtual but live-action version of the musical announced that they were in need of funds after separating from their previous management. They are currently raising those funds online, and you can donate to the cause here.
Give me give me give me!
Knew about the project and the songs, but never saw these videos.
The music and songs are perfect honestly, I can't resist going back listening to them time to time.
Wait...Are they still active?! I stopped following cause I heard they had to give up on finishing the project... wonderful to hear they managed to get back to it!
@Fizza @Fizza @Fizza @Fizza AN ACE ATTORNEY MUSICAL!!!!!!
Reminds me of Man on the Internet.
The amount of effort that went into this is insane lol.
Is this the one Matthew Taranto (of Tadpole Treble and Brawl in the Family fame) is involved with?
